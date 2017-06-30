FULL STORY: Police Release Surveillance Photo In Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured 2 Pedestrians

Police say sometimes they’re swamped with tips involving crime in Sioux Falls. But this case isn’t one of them. They’re still asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians in eastern Sioux Falls. Police say they hope surveillance footage will help.

It’s hard to tell in the photo, but blue or purple, is what police believe they’re looking for.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said, “The car is a 2-door car that has a large spoiler on the trunk. There’s probably some grill parts missing, a headlight that’s broken, and then possibly a broken windshield.”

Police think it was a 2005 through 2008 Chevy Cobalt or a 2007 through 2008 Pontiac G-5 that plowed into two pedestrians on Cliff Avenue.

Clemens said, “If this is a case where somebody has the car in the garage and it’s not out where anybody can see it or they’re not driving it, that could explain why we’re not seeing those tips.”

Police say a man and woman were crossing Cliff Avenue at 9th Street just before 11 o’clock when a vehicle hit them, and didn’t attempt to stop.

“Not every crosswalk is marked in Sioux Falls, but they were crossing where they should,” said Clemens.

While police say it’s a crosswalk, Rory Kreiling who has lived in the area for 2-and-half years, says it’s not safe. You get an idea just based on the noise.

Kreiling said, “It’s always really busy, it’s like a highway.”

He estimates that 50 to 100 people cross Cliff Avenue, between 6th and 10th Street everyday. While he says the vehicle should have stopped on Saturday night, he sees too many pedestrians taking chances.

Kreiling said, “Drivers are looking for everything and they don’t think they’re going to just walk in front of them like that, but they do.”

Police say the 44-year-old woman and the 31-year-old man who were hit are still in the hospital.