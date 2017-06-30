Kaufman 3 under at LPGA Championship

Clark’s Kim Kaufman is 4 shots out of the lead at the halfway mark of the KPMG, the 2nd Major of the year on the LPGA Tour. She had a double bogey followed by 2 birdies and 15 pars for and even par 71. She also parred the final 2 holes of Thursday’s round on Friday morning for a 68. Two players are tied at the top at 7 under-Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang. You can see 3rd and 4th round play on KDLT Saturday and Sunday from Olympia Fields CC outside of Chicago.