Options For New Rapid City Arena Presented

KDLT Staff
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -The mayor of Rapid City is presenting options for replacing the community’s aging arena.

Mayor Steve Allender says the outdated design and size of Barnett Arena has contributed to a decline in the “top tier” events that can generate revenue for the local economy.

Allender says it comes down to two options. Remodel the current arena for nearly $25 million or build a new one for $130 million. He says the number of events at the arena has dropped from 90 in 200 to less than 60 in 2016.

Allender says building a new arena will be a tough sell for citizens. Voters rejected a similar proposal for a $180 million arena in 2015. The mayor is presenting the options to local leaders and community groups.

