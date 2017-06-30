Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect In Weekend Hit-And-Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the car that struck two pedestrians last weekend.

Police say the car is either a two door 2005-2008 Chevy Cobalt or a 2007-2008 Pontiac G5 with a large spoiler on the trunk. Police say the vehicle should have front end damage with a broken headlight and possibly a broken windshield.

Two pedestrians were walking across Cliff Avenue at 9th Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night when a vehicle hit them and kept on going.

Police say a 44-year-old woman has two broken legs, head, and internal injuries, the 31-year-old man who was with her also had both of his legs broken.

Both of the pedestrians are still in the hospital.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize this vehicle.