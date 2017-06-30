Woman Who Brutally Killed Daughter Up For Parole Again

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A woman serving a 100-year prison sentence for killing her 3-year-old daughter in their Huron home by stabbing her more than 70 times is up for parole again.

The Capital Journal reports that 60-year-old Debra Jenner is to go before the parole board in mid-July. She’s spent nearly three decades behind bars and already has been denied parole more than a dozen times.

Authorities say Jenner in April 1987 stabbed Abby Jenner repeatedly with a toy metal airplane and a kitchen knife. She was sentenced the following year to life in prison, but then-Gov. Bill Janklow in January 2003 reduced the sentence to 100 years in return for Jenner admitting the crime.