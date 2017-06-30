Yankton Sioux Plans Marijuana Meeting

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – The Yankton Sioux Tribe plans to hold a general council meeting to discuss legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use and hemp manufacturing.

The tribe has posted a notice for the July 21 meeting at the Fort Randall Casino Bingo Hall near Pickstown. The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports tribal chairman Robert Flying Hawk has recently stated he’s open to legalizing medical marijuana, but not recreational marijuana.

Marijuana is still illegal at both the state and federal levels in South Dakota. However, a policy outlined by the U.S. Justice Department opened the door to tribal marijuana as long as the same guidelines used by the states that have legalized marijuana are followed.

The Santee Sioux legalized it on tribal land in 2015.