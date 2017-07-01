Families celebrate the Nations Birthday at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Many people are celebrating the Fourth of July with their families; either traveling or hosting relatives for the weekend, but around 500 campers are enjoying our nation’s birthday at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park of Sioux Falls.

The family-owned camp is putting on a holiday celebration with the theme ‘Happy Birthday America’. Kids and grown-ups can swim, climb giant inflatables, and even do arts and crafts. Staff members say there are a few campsites still available at Jellystone Park, but the majority of them are all booked up.

“We tend to be full most weekends in the summer with campers, but on Fourth of July; the difference is people usually come and spend an extended holiday with you. Since they have an extra day or two off from work,” says Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park manager Christina Lien.

Campers say Jellystone has turned into the place to be every Fourth of July.

“To jump on to the jumpy pillow and go on the inflatables and go swimming,” say camp attendees.

The campground’s ‘Happy Birthday America’ celebration will continue until July 5th. Staff members say before families leave, they reserve their spot for the following Fouth of July.