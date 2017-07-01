Fight, Gunshots Reported In Southwestern Sioux Falls

No one struck by gunfire, police say
Kelsie Passolt
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information after gunshots rang out early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls.

Investigators say around 2:30 a.m., deputies were called to the scene near W. 41st Street and S. Klein Avenue.  Gunshots were fired and a possible victim was lying on the ground.  Sioux Falls police initially responded and secured the scene.  The person lying on the ground was involved in a physical altercation, but had not been shot.  Investigators do not believe anyone was hit by the rounds fired.  No arrests have been made and officers did not find a suspect.  They’re asking that you contact the sheriff’s office if you have any information on this incident.

