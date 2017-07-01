Kaufman Tied For 7th After Three Rounds At Women’s PGA Championship

Clark Native Shots Two Under Par 69
Zach Borg
Share This:

CHICAGO, IL  —  Though she’ll need some help and a big final round, Clark’s Kim Kaufman is in contention to win her first LPGA event at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Olympia Fields.

Kaufman fired a two under par 69 during third round play on Saturday.  She’s currently tied for 7th place at -5 for the tournament.  She’s five shots behind co-leaders Chella Choi and Danielle Kang.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Related Post

Kaufman 3 under at LPGA Championship
Kim Kaufman Talks About Major Challenge

You Might Also Like