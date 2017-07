MILT SIMONS: SF East & Dell Rapids Cruise To Victories

East Beats Baltic 11-1 While Dell Rapids Beats Winner/Colome 6-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The conclusion of pool play at the Milt Simons Legion Baseball Tournament proved to be a good one for Dell Rapids and Sioux Falls Post 15 East.

Dell Rapids followed their 2-0 win over Sioux Falls West last night with a 6-1 victory over Winner/Colome while East defeated Baltic 11-1 on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights!