Mogen & Dell Rapids Shut Down West In Simons Opener

Dells Wins 2-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brett Mogen tossed a complete game shutout and Keegan Miller’s two-run 6th inning single was the difference in a 2-0 win over Sioux Falls West on Friday evening in the opener of the Milt Simons Invitational in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!