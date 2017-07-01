Scoreboard Saturday, July 1st

Scores for Saturday, July 1, 2017
Zach Borg
MLB
Kansas City 11, Twins 6

Twins 7, Kansas City 5 (*7th Inning)

American Association
Winnipeg 5, Canaries 4

Pioneer Collegiate League
Albert Lea 5, Gold 3

NPSL
Thunder 6, Minnesota Twin Stars 1

Legion Baseball
SF East 11, Baltic 1

Dell Rapids 6, Winner/Colome 1

West Central 6, Apple Valley 2

Apple Valley 15, Baltic 3

SF East 14, West Central 6

SF West 2, Aberdeen 1

SF West 11, Winner/Colome 4

Dell Rapids 19, Aberdeen 12

