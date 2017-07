Thunder Break Down Twin Stars

Sioux Falls Snaps Six Match Winless Streak With 6-1 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A six-match winless streak didn’t break the Sioux Falls Thunder down.

The same could not be said for their opponent’s bus!

Playing against a Minnesota Twin Stars team that had just eight players to start the match after their bus to Sioux Falls broke down, the Thunder rolled past the Twins Stars 6-1 on Saturday evening at the USF Soccer Complex. Click on the video viewer for highlights!