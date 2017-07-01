Two People Dead Following Saturday Morning Crash

Two Other Passengers Injured In Two Car Crash

BRANDON, S.D. — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Two other people were injured in the accident.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol are not releasing the names of the four people pending notification of family members.

Around 2 a.m., a 2002 Chevrolet CWSI pickup truck and a 1998 Subaru Forester collided on Interstate 90, near mile marker 406.

Both vehicles rolled into the north ditch.

The female driver, 38, of the Subaru and one of the male passengers, 44, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third female passenger, 11, received serious non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Chevrolet, 39, was also not wearing a seat belt and received life-threatening injuries.

He has charges pending against him.