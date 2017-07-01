Winnipeg Rallies Past Canaries On Canada Day

Birds Fall 5-4

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Burt Reynolds and Chris Jacobs’ early home runs weren’t enough, as the Sioux Falls Canaries fell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 5-4 at Shaw Park on Canada Day.

The Goldeyes jumped out to an early lead against Joe Bircher and the Canaries, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks to take a 3-0 lead.

But the Canaries would fight back, starting with Chris Jacobs’ solo home run in the top of the second inning. Jacobs’ shot tied Kansas City’s Kevin Keyes for the American Association lead with 12 home runs.

And after Bircher worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, the Canaries tied things up and took the lead in the top of the third.

With one-out, Brett Marr singled and came around to score on Blake Schmidt’s RBI single. Burt Reynolds followed with a two-run homer, his third home run of the series, and the Canaries took a 4-3 lead.

Following a rough first, Bircher settled down, retiring 12 of the next 13 batters he faced after Wes Darvill’s single in the first inning, but the Goldeyes tied things up on two singles and an error in the bottom of the fifth, giving Bircher an unearned run.

Bircher took a no-decision against the Goldeyes, allowing four runs, three of which were earned, on five hits, while walking three and striking out one over six innings pitched.

For the Goldeyes, Edwin Carl retired 13 of 14 Canaries after the Birds’ three-run fourth inning, including three-straight 1-2-3 innings, before turning it over to the bullpen.

Dylan Thompson relieved Bircher in the bottom of the seventh inning, and a single, passed ball and a sacrifice fly off Thompson gave the Goldeyes a 5-4 lead.

After their three-run inning in the top of the third, the Canaries managed just one hit over the final six innings, and the Goldeyes’ pitchers sent the Birds down in order in each of the last four innings.

Thompson takes the loss for the Canaries allowing an unearned run on three hits, while Carl picks up the win and Ryan Chaffee, the save. With the loss, the Canaries fall to 19-22 on the year, while the Goldeyes move to 21-20.

The Birds continue their 10-game road trip on Saturday, looking to avoid getting swept by the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park. RHP Bryce Morrow (1-2, 4.46 ERA) will take the hill for the Canaries against Winnipeg’s LHP Kevin McGovern (5-2, 2.94 ERA), with first pitch at 1:00 PM. Catch all the Canaries action on the road on 98.1-FM, 1230-AM KWSN Sioux Falls Sports Radio.

The Canaries will be back at The Birdcage on July 7-9 when they take on the South Division-leading Wichita Wingnuts. For information on single-game tickets, contact the Canaries Ticket Office at (605) 336-6060 or visit sfcanaries.com for more information.

-Sioux Falls Canaries