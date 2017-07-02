Bancroft Blasts The Gold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Bancroft Bandits unleashed an early fireworks display against the Sioux Falls GOLD on Sunday afternoon by defeating the GOLD, 15-2, in seven innings. The GOLD fall to 7-9 on the season.

The Bandits jumped out and scored early and often and chased the GOLD starter, Brody Hagel-Pitt (University of Hawaii), after the first inning after putting up seven runs in the frame.

The GOLD scored both of their runs on RBI groundouts. In the fourth inning, Luke Rysavy (University of Sioux Falls) scored Trent Herman (Augustana University) and Ford Schroeder (Augustana University) scored Derek Dahlke (Augustana University) in the sixth inning.

Hagel-Pitt received the loss after going one inning giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and one strikeout. Jakob Olson (Dakota State) pitched four innings of relief giving up five earned runs on six hits and striking out one. Ryan Flynn (South Dakota State) and Caleb Stratmoen (Augustana University) each pitched one inning.

The Touchstone Energy Player of the Game was Schroeder who went 2-for-3 with two singles and a RBI.

Herman also was 2-for-3 and Lucas Barry (Augustana University), Josh Holleran (Stanislaus State), Dahlke and Tiegen Lindner (Augustana University) each recorded one hit.

The GOLD return to action after the July 4th holiday by traveling to Bancroft, Iowa to take on the Bancroft Bandits on July 7 and 8 with both games starting at 7 p.m. The next home game for the GOLD will be Tuesday, July 11 against the Albert Lea Lakers with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

-Sioux Falls Gold