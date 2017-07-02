Cows On the Loose in Southwest Minnesota

Drivers asked to be alert

ROCK COUNTY, MN – Drivers in southwest Minnesota should be on the lookout for a few dozen cows on the loose.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, nearly 40 black 600-pound heifers are missing. Some of them, it’s unclear how many, were found around 9 p.m. Sunday north of Magnolia. That’s near where they broke out of their pen around noon Friday.

They may be walking on the roadways at night. Drivers are asked to be alert and if you see the animals, call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 507-283-5000.