MILT SIMONS: East Turns Triple Play To Take Title From West Central

Post 15 Wins Milt Simons Championship With 4-0 Victory Over West Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matt Graham turned a 3-6 triple play to end the championship game of the Milt Simons Tournament and dethrone defending champion West Central 4-0 on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The triple play gave Elliot Barnes a complete game shutout to pair with his two strikeouts.

