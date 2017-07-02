SF Police: Gunshot Rings Out During Dispute

Police looking for information on people involved

Sioux Falls police are investigating a dispute between two groups of people in two vehicles that witnesses say turned violent.

Police were called to the area of West 37th Street and South Terry Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a dispute between people in two cars. Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles involved fired at least one gunshot at the other vehicle before both cars took off. Police say one of the vehicles was found near 40th & Terry with an apparent bullet hole. Police don’t know who pulled the trigger and the gun has not been found. They say there have been no reports of injuries. No arrests have been made. Police are still looking for information on who was involved in this incident and what took place. They’re asking that you call the Sioux Falls Police Department or Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 if you have any details.