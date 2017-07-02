Storm Get Much Needed Rest Before United Bowl

Host Arizona On Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It is officially United Bowl week as the Sioux Falls Storm will look to win their 7th straight IFL Championship, and they think getting a week off beforehand should help them do that.

That might sound a bit surprising since the Storm had been playing some of their best ball of the season prior to the bye, culminating in their 66-32 United Conference Championship win over Iowa on June 24th.

None the less, Sioux Falls has dealt with a lot of injuries this season and the chance to rest before playing the Arizona Rattlers for the title is something the team badly needed.

The Storm and Rattlers will play for the title on Saturday at 5:05 PM in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.