Wessington Springs Teen Draws Patriotic Paintings To Honor Country

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D.- A Wessington Springs teen is hoping her patriotic murals will leave a positive impact on people this holiday season.

It’s a mural that’s hard to miss driving driving into Wessington Springs. The 9 foot tall and 53 foot long American eagle painting sits right by the town’s American Legion building. The artist behind the work is 14-year-old Kenzee Schafer, but she likes to call herself a doodler, rather than an artist.

“It’s mostly what I do, is just doodle, ask the teachers I don’t think I’ve got a single English paper, that I turned in that doesn’t have a little doodle on it,” says Kenzee Schafer.

Kenzee’s mother Jeanna Schafer, says drawing and painting have been Kenzee’s passion since she was a little girl.

“You know for Christmas presents and stuff; all she ever wanted was pencils, crayons, and paper. So, I don’t ever remember her not drawing,” says Jeanna Schafer.

Kenzee says she first started off drawing animals, then tried human sketches and eventually she started drawing the patriotic murals. She started working on the flying American eagle almost two weeks ago and finished it on Friday, but to Kenzee the paintings are more than just art. She says she always tries to leave a message behind every image. For example, she says the American eagle represents strength, being fierce, and being American. Those are the messages, she hopes others see when they look at it.

“Like the eagle flying with the flag; that kind of represents that you can do what you want in a way,” says Kenzee Schafer.

Kenzee says being an artist also means striving to improve.

“So, I’ll just keep pointing out like, why are people liking this. Like can they not see that that’s too far to the left and that that’s not a straight line. I’m my own critic,” says Kenzee Schafer.

However, those around her, couldn’t be more proud of her and her work.

“It’s a great thing because; now people are actually going to see that and they might even stop here and say hey, where did this come from, who did that type of thing,” says Sergeant-at- Arms of the American Legion Reed Engle.

“She’s proud of her country, she is proud of what she does, and she makes us proud everyday,” says Jeanna Schafer.

Kenzee says at the end of the day, her artwork is a piece of her, she will always have.

“It’s been something that I’m good at and it’s something I think I’ll always be good at. So it might be something I can always lean back on,” says Kenzee Schafer.

Right now, Kenzee is working on finding a piece to submit to possibly be displayed at the South Dakota State Fair. She has also been recognized for her work by the 4H program. To learn more about Kenzee’s art, visit her Facebook page.