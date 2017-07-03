Authorities Search For Inmate After Leaving Job Site

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving his community service job site in Rapid City today.

Inmate Brendan Lebar, age 20, left the jobsite without authorization this afternoon. It’s believed he left with someone driving a 1990’s black sedan.

Lebar is currently serving a five-year sentence for forgery, a two-year sentence for eluding a police officer and a seven-year sentence with two years suspended for second-degree burglary. All of the sentences are from Pennington County and are being served concurrently.

Lebar is a white male, 5 feet 7 and approximately 135 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Lebar or the vehicle should contact local law enforcement immediately.

Failing to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

Any prisoner knowing that the prisoner has escaped is guilty of a class 5 felony.