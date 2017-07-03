Man Guilty In Beating Death In Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City jury convicted a man in the beating death of a 35-year-old man last year in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Rapid City Journal reports Friday’s verdict means 44-year-old Marlon Iron Crow faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors say Iron Crow beat Craig Charging Crow after Charging Crow jokingly said, “I bet you can’t knock me out.” The pair was drinking at a home in Porcupine on November 2016.

Iron Crow was charged with second-degree murder.

Defense attorney Jamy Patterson says the men fought, but that Iron Crow only defended himself.

An autopsy showed Charging Crow died from bleeding at the base of the brain.

The case was tried in federal court and the FBI was the lead investigating agency.