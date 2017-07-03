Mug Shot, Ethics And Lobbying Laws Take Effect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A bundle of new laws that passed during the 2017 legislative session have taken effect, including provisions making some mug shots public records and restricting politicians from pocketing cash in their campaign accounts.

The new laws took effect Saturday. Broad new legal protections for faith-based organizations that refuse based on their religious beliefs to place children in certain households went into effect.

A new State Government Accountability Board will be able to investigate statewide officeholders and executive branch employees on allegations including bribery and theft of public funds.

Under one provision, people who call in drug overdoses to authorities or medical responders can get one-time protections against arrest or prosecution for drug crimes if they report the overdose, remain at the scene and cooperate with officials.