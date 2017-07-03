Police Search For Overnight Robbery Suspect

KDLT Staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls police are looking for a man after he got away with cash when robbing a business.

Officers were called to a business near West 17th Street and South Minnesota Ave. for a robbery at around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money from an employee and got away with cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American male between 5’8” and 5’10”, weighing about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, long dark shorts and dark colored shoes; as well as a bandana around his face.

No one was injured and the investigation is on-going.

