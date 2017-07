Police: Several Packages Stolen From Sioux Falls Homes

Police say this is typically more common around Christmastime, but packages were stolen from the doorsteps of three different Sioux Falls homes.

Police say they were all stolen sometime late on Friday afternoon. They say the packages were taken from homes within a few blocks from one another; one on West Reagan Street, South Kinderhook Avenue, and another on West Marlis Street.

The packages were gone before residents could get to them.