Police Warn Residents To Lock Cars After $5,000 In Equipment Stolen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are once again reminding residents to lock their car doors, after thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment were stolen in southwest Sioux Falls.

According to police, a vehicle on the 2100 block of West 18th Street, was broken into sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning

Police say more than $5,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a vehicle. They say the owner wasn’t sure, but police believe the vehicle was unlocked.