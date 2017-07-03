Rapid City Police Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting after a man was reportedly shot in the chest overnight.

Police believe the victim was shot around 10 p.m. last night, but law enforcement wasn’t notified until 9 a.m. this morning.

Police say they received a call to the 4000 block of Pleasant Drive for an intoxicated person, but found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

It’s not clear how life-threatening the injuries are and police are following several leads trying to track down a suspect.

Police say they is no threat to the public.

