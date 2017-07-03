S.F. Police Investigate Weekend Dispute That Turned Violent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have released the names and charges of two teenagers involved in a dispute that turned violent Sunday afternoon.

Antyon Hamilton-Hogan, a 19-year-old from Sioux Falls, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, False Report, and Possession of both Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

Eric Harris, also a 19-year-old from Sioux Falls, was charged with Obstructing an Officer. Police say the two were occupants of a white Dodge Charger that was involved with the dispute.

On Sunday, around 3:30 p.m. police were called to the area of W. 37th St. and S. Terry Ave. for a report of a dispute between two people in two cars.

Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles involved fired at least one gunshot at the other vehicle before both cars took off. Police say the white Dodge Charger was found near 40th & Terry with an apparent bullet hole.

Police say the other car involved was a red four door vehicle which has not been located.