SF Police Following 2 Road Rage Incidents: ‘We’re seeing an escalation in the type of activity’

There have been two road rage incidents in a matter of just days that have resulted in shots being fired in Sioux Falls. As a result, police are offering advice if you’re ever in a difficult situation while driving.

Police say they receive about two to three calls a week involving road rage incidents, but they don’t always have the chance to address every situation.

Sioux Falls Police Capt. Loren McManus said, “People will call into the dispatch center and say ‘Hey, this person in front of me is driving erratically’, and dispatch will put the information out there, but we may never find that vehicle.”

The most recent took place on Sunday afternoon near West 37th Street and South Terry Avenue. Police say the passengers in a vehicle fired at least one shot at another vehicle, leaving a bullet hole behind. Nineteen-year-old’s Eric Harris and Antyon Hamilton Hogan were arrested after police found one of the two cars involved.

“They’re still working on it. Obviously, trying to figure out who the red car belongs to, and who was in it, and what the relationship is between the parties involved,” said McManus.

Another took place early Friday night near East 60th Street North and North Cliff Avenue. Police say a 31-year-old Renner woman fired at another vehicle. When the vehicles stopped, they say she got out, and fired two more shots.

“I think we’re seeing, again, an escalation of what’s happening during the road rage, not so much more events of road rage,” McManus said.

Police say road rage incidents can escalate fast. They say the best thing to do is to get away from the situation as soon as possible.

McManus said, “If you can get to a populated place. Maybe turn into the parking lot of a store or gas station or some place where you have other people around that might be able to be of benefit to you.”

Police urge motorists to get a license plate number or a description of the car, as well as, the suspects if you can. They say they haven’t received any reports of injuries as a result of the road rage incidents over the weekend.