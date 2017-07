Sioux Falls Police Already Busy With Fireworks Calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have already been busy with fireworks calls. Beginning on Friday up until this morning, police have already received 90 fireworks related calls and have issued six $95 citations.

Last year, from the 3rd through the 5th, police received 521 fireworks calls, and issued 23 citations.

Nearly 300 of those calls happened on the 4th alone.