South Dakota Technical Institute Considers Offering Housing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – For the first time, Western Dakota Technical Institute students could have the option of living on campus.

The Rapid City Journal reports that officials have unveiled tentative plans to buy several modular homes to install on school property. The Rapid City school is the only one of the state’s four technical colleges that doesn’t have on-campus housing.

Brian Watland is the institute’s vice president for finance and operations. He says the missing feature often comes up in the admissions office’s conversations with parents and students.

Milestone Energy Services approached the institute with a proposal to use the company’s modular homes to meet that need. The homes are divided into six bedrooms that are completely furnished with desks, beds and cabinetry.

Institute officials haven’t decided on number of units they’re interested in purchasing or where they’d be located.