Community Gathers for Annual Fourth of July Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Today, the nation celebrates as the United States turns 241 years old. In honor of Independence Day, thousands of people in Sioux Falls filled the sidewalks of downtown for the Fourth of July parade.

“It’s our freedom, it’s our freedom to choose and to be whatever we want,” says Garretson resident Arianna Ludewig.

Thousands cheered and clapped for those who made that freedom possible at the Fourth of July celebration in Sioux Falls.

“I think that the veterans made Fourth of July possible because if there is no Fourth of July, we wouldn’t have anything here,” says Sioux Falls resident Mickey Woldargy.

“We got a lot of things going on right now in the country, hopefully, this will bring people together more,” says Vietnam veteran Steve Beier.

As many reflected on the importance of the day, others took in their first experience of attending the festivities.

“My husband is from the Chicago area, so he has never really done anything like this. So he wanted to come to the parade and it was nice out, so we brought the kids out,” says Ludewig.

From music to candy, the event had everything for families to enjoy.

“It’s kind of a tradition for us, we wake up and we come here every Fourth of July and it’s a blast,” says Sioux Falls resident Nick Gustafson.

The blast continued for many at Falls Park, as a free lunch was provided for the first 5,000 people. For one person, in particular, the day was bittersweet, as he walked in his final parade.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better and more fun. So I love it and that’s what we do here,” says Mayor of Sioux Falls Mike Huether.

The event died down around noon.