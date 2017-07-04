Healthy 4th Of July Recipes With The Fit Chic Annie Mello

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- To keep our 4th of July celebrations guilt-free, the Fit Chic Annie Mello stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to share some healthy, patriotic recipes that the whole family will enjoy.

American Flag Fruit Skewers:

12 wooden skewers

1 pound of strawberries (halved)

6 ounces blueberries

3 bananas

Directions: Rinse and dry berries. Chop the stems off strawberries, then cut into halves from stem to point. Cut the point off strawberries and set aside. Slice bananas and set aside. Starting with the blueberries, skewer about six on top and alternate between two banana slices and one strawberry slice until you reach the end. Place on a platter and keep refrigerated until serving.

Aloha Burgers

Ingredients:

8 pineapple slices

8 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 large sweet onion

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

4 lettuce leaves

6 bacon strips

2 tablespoons of olive oil mayo

1/4 cup of gluten-free teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon of honey

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of garlic

1/4 teaspoon of ginger

2 avocados (remove skin and slice)

Directions: Place chicken breasts into a plastic zipper bag with soy sauce, honey, ginger, garlic, and teriyaki. Seal the bag and marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes. While chicken is marinating, place the bacon in a large, deep skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate, and set aside.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil the grate.

Remove the chicken from the soy sauce, and discard the bag. Place the chicken breasts onto the preheated grill, and grill until chicken shows good grill marks, and is no longer pink inside.

To assemble, the burger spread mayo on one side of chicken breast, and top each with, one and a half slices of bacon, a slice of pineapple, a slice of tomato, avocado, and the top with a wrapped lettuce leaf.

For more of Annie’s patriotic recipes, watch the video above or click here.