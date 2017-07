Jacobs Likes to do Damage With Longball

Chris Jacobs came to Sioux Falls to hit home runs for the Canaries and help them win games. So far it’s worked out as he leads the American Association in HR’s with 13. He downplays hitting round trippers, saying they are just long base hits. But Jacobs also admits he likes doing damage at the plate!