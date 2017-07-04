Piedmont Man Held In Non-Fatal Rapid City Shooting



RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities are holding a Piedmont man in a shooting that seriously injured another man in Rapid City.

Police say the 49-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder on Monday. He’s being held in the Pennington County jail.

Rapid City Police Sgt. Andy Becker says officers responded around 8 a.m. Monday to a call about an intoxicated man. They discovered that he was not intoxicated but was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators traced the suspect to a residence in Meade County. Detectives believe the two men knew each other.

The Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, and will turn the case over to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.