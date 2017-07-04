Storm Have Faced Tougher Competition in 2017

Storm Have Faced Tougher Competition in 2017

The Storm will host Arizona Saturday night at the Premier Center in the United Bowl. There is no doubt they have faced much tougher competition this year according to Matt Hermanson. So the team is really glad to have veteran wide receiver Judd Harrold back for the home stretch. It’s a re-match of the home opener against the Rattlers who dominated Nebraska, the team that beat Wichita Falls in the season finale eliminating them from the playoffs. And Wichita Falls beat the Storm twice! Yes, there are many more talented teams in the league this year.