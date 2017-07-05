The Rib Shack Serving One-Of-A-Kind Barbecue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It started as something for their four kids to do over the summer and 10 years later, Cedrick and Annie Donaway are still running The Rib Shack as a catering business and food truck.

The Donaways guarantee their customers won’t find barbecue like theirs anywhere else. Cedrick grew up in Florida, where he learned to cook from his uncles. Though his kids are all grown up, Cedrick says they still help with the family business.

The Rib Shack’s food truck is located on Cliff Avenue and Benson Road in Sioux Falls on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rib Shack can also cater events for up to 5,000 people. Depending on their availability, Cedrick says the need a minimum of a week’s notice to cater an event.

The Rib Shack is best known for its brisket, signature boneless ribs and pulled pork. The menu also features customer favorites, like homemade macaroni-n-cheese, cheesy potatoes and corn bread muffins. Everything they serve is made from scratch. Cedrick says their barbecue sauce recipe was passed down from his wife’s family in Germany.

