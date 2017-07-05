Authorities Issue Escape Warrant for Man in 24/7 Program

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Authorities in Minnehaha County are searching for Cheyenne Sly Rouse after they say he did not report for testing at the 24/7 site Wednesday morning. Authorities believe he removed the GPS unit from his ankle.

Rouse is 5’7, 150 lbs. His last known GPS location was the intersection of North Main Avenue and West 3rd Street in Sioux Falls.

Rouse is currently serving a 58 day sentence on the electronic monitoring program for possession of a controlled substance. Authorities don’t believe he is a threat to the public. Anyone who may know of his location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 605-367-4300 or after hours 605-367-7000.

A warrant for Escape 2nd with a $10,000 cash only bond has been issued.