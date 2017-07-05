Busiest Day of the Year for Animal Control and Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s been a busy day for Sioux Falls Animal Control and Area Humane Society staff, after fireworks startled pets, causing them to run away. Since seven this morning Animal Control has already responded to nearly three dozen calls for stray or missing animals.

“Just so happy, yup, I was sure happy about that. Seeing my dog again, hate to lose her,” says Ruth’s Owner Mike Steen.

It was a joyful reunion between 12-year-old Ruth and Steen after Ruth ran off last night from the noise of fireworks.

“Sat outside and waited until fireworks were over and she never came back. Tried to get a little sleep, but it didn’t work out so well,” says Steen.

Mike went right to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society this morning, and he isn’t the only person the shelter expects to see.

“Most of the time, the day after Fourth of July, we are busy, very busy,” says Humane Officer Andy Oestreich.

It’s business that you can hear in the shelter’s kennel, as some four-legged friends wait for their owners. The Humane Society says they work with Sioux Falls Animal Control officers to reunite people and their pets.

“The Humane Society is very full and a lot of those animals came from yesterday and it is extremely preventable, but we are here to try to help and reunite. We hope that next year we have a decrease in these kinds of calls,” says Sioux Falls Animal Control Officer Missy John.

Although the number of calls will increase throughout the day, the Humane Society says they’ve seen fewer stray animals compared to last year’s holiday. There were 54 in 2016 and 24 this year– a decrease they’re happy with.

“It is a really hard holiday for animals, so very impressive,” says Oestreich.

At the end of the day, both organizations say their goal is to get animals back to their owners safe and sound.

“She’s really part of the family; just happy someone found her and took her here, so she was safe,” says Steen.

Pet owners do have to pay a 30 dollar impound fee to get their pet back from the Humane Society. They can also receive a citation for their animal running at large, not having their rabies shots or proper city license. Each one of the citations are a $95 fine.