Fireworks Complaints Down in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Fireworks kept area law enforcement officers busy over the holiday weekend. But not as busy as last year. Sioux Falls Police say from Friday through Wednesday, July 5th, they received 500 fireworks-related calls.

Last year, they received 630 calls. But there was more activity on July 4th itself compared to last year.

July 4th 2017: 312 fireworks calls

July 4th 2016: 290 fireworks calls

17 citations were issued in Sioux Falls compared to 27 last year.