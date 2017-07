Home Field Advantage for Storm

The Storm will host Arizona Saturday night in the United Bowl with the Rattlers riding a 9-game winning streak. Arizona lost at The Premier Center in the Storm’s home opener 40-29. But they had the lengthy home winning streak snapped by Wichita Falls. So is the mystique gone that they can’t possibly lose at home? Possibly, but they still take a huge home field advantage into the title game.