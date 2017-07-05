Possible Sanitary Sewer Backups in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A water main break near East 15th Street and South Bahnson Avenue today may have caused sanitary sewer backups into nearby properties. City and subcontractor staff members have attempted to contact all possibly affected property owners in person and through automated voice message.

If your property has been affected, do not touch contaminated items and please contact Siteworks Incorporated at 605-310-3971.

If you would like to speak to the City’s Risk Management office, please call 605-367-8880.