Small Town Parade Brings in Big Crowd

Lennox Parade Continues to Grow

A record number of people showed up to watch the Lennox 4th of July Parade on Tuesday. KDLT teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota to walk in the parade and hand out candy and stickers. It’s a big responsibility. We dressed up a KDLT news car in purple and took Go-Pro footage at the event to give people a view of what it is like to be in the parade. Parade organizers believe as many as 18,000 people watched the parade. The route through downtown and main street took just a little more than an hour from start to finish.

By the way the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for September 16th, 2017 in Sioux Falls. The event is changing locations to 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls instead of Sertoma Park.