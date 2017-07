Spink County Man Facing Felony Animal Abuse Charges

Ashton, S.D. – Authorities in Spink County have seized 75 cows and one horse that they say have been allegedly neglected and abused. 63-year-old Rex Spear is the owner of the cattle. He was arrested on a felony count of animal abuse and misdemeanor animal neglect. The livestock are currently being cared for in Brown County. Spear will appear in court on July 10th in Redfield.