Trump Looks For Friendlier European Welcome In Poland

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is likely to receive a friendly welcome in Poland. That’s despite lingering skepticism in Europe over his commitment to NATO, his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his recent decision to pull the U.S. out of a major international climate agreement.

Trump arrives in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday for a brief visit that will include a speech in Krasinski Square, near the center of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis.

The president is also meeting with the leaders of Poland and Croatia and holding a joint news conference with the leader of Poland.

Trump is stopping in Poland before attending an international summit in Germany, where he will meet with Putin and other world leaders.