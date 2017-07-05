Ways To Conserve Water During A Drought

With Over 244 Thousand People Affected, How Can We Save The Water?

Across much of the Northern Plains, especially in Montana and North Dakota, drought conditions have reached severe and even extreme drought conditions. With just over 2% of South Dakota in a severe drought and nearly 91% of the state underneath abnormally dry conditions… what can you do at home to conserve water at home?

Starting in May, the drought conditions started to turn worse with little soaking rain falling across northern parts of the Missouri River Valley; from the 28th of May to the latest data on June 27th, the, roughly, 30% of South Dakota that was abnormally dry increased to nearly 91% while the 0% that was underneath severe drought conditions climbed to nearly 32%. With the forecast area expected to see drier than average conditions over the next two weeks, what can you be doing at home to conserve water?

Latest Drought Data, 6/27, Precip. Report by Kubota

One of the first things that you can do at home is to cut down on the time that you spend showering (some suggest you could even go as far as limiting how many times you bathe…). HomeWaterWorks found that the average American shower uses 17.2 gallons of water with the average shower length lasting shy of 10 minutes. Along with washing machines as well as toilets, showers are the biggest water users in the household so limiting your shower time can help save a lot of water.

Let’s move onto washing machines as well as toilets. Toilets have changed over the last couple of years and now there’s HET’s or High Efficiency Toilets which are available to help you conserve water! Ranging from upwards to 7 gallons of water to 3.5 gallons, older toilets use lots of water each time you flush. Now, HET’s have even cut down that to under 2 gallons of water per flush and a federal regulation passed back in 1992, set a standard of 1.6 gallons per flush.

So what can you do to make sure you’re cutting back on the gallons you use per flush? First, head on over to your toilet (hopefully it’s clean) and look at the neck of the toilet, usually there’s a stamp there from the manufacturer that says the GPF (gallon per flush). If you come to find that you have an older toilet, you can replace it with a newer one. Whether you have a newer toilet or an older one, you can check to make sure you have stopped any leaks. And, we don’t blame you if you don’t, you can limit the amount of times you flush. At the set GPF of 1.6 gallons, at 5 flushes a day, the average person per year flushes nearly 3000 gallons of water.

Toilet GPF located behind seat top

Onto your laundry! One of the biggest tips is to not wash your clothes until they are dirty… not just worn. Most laundry machines have changed like toilets to become more efficient when it comes to water usage. While they have improved, they still use between 15-30 gallons of water per load which is down significantly from what they used to use which was between 29-45 gallons per load. While expensive, if you’re able to, switching to a high efficiency washer can help conserve water. In addition to only washing clothes when they are dirty and switching from an old to a high efficiency washer, making sure you are doing full loads instead of half loads will help conserve water.

Now that we touched on the three biggest water users, what else can you do to conserve water? You can collect rain water with a rain barrel or rain chain and use it to water plants later. Speaking of gardens, using mulch around plants will trap moisture and help stop it from evaporating. Pouring water that may be left in discarded water bottles or in glasses into plants It was mentioned earlier but fixing leaky taps is also something you can do and is fairly easy to do! Finally, washing dishes by hand as well as turning off the water when brushing your teeth can help conserve that H2O as well.

While the drought over the Northern Plains is considered a short term drought by the United States Drought Monitor, that short term term is only considered short term if the drought lasts less than 6 months. While there are some big changes your household could do, there are small things that you can do as well to help conserve your water usage during these dry times.