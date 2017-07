Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot By Police In Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A woman is hospitalized after being shot by a Des Moines police officer.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the woman was wounded during an incident shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Few details were released initially about what happened.

No officers were hurt during the confrontation.

The incident will be investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.