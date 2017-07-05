Yankton Commissioners Table Hog Farm Decisions

YANKTON, S.D.- The decision to whether or not to allow seven hog farms to operate in Yankton County has been tabled.

The County Commission voted Wednesday evening to hold off on approving the seven conditional use permits until more information on the facilities is obtained.

The seven hog farms, classified as 2,400 head pork production facilities, were planned in the communities of Grayville, Volin and Mission Hill.

More than 100 people signed their opposition to the applications submitted for concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFO’s. People living in the areas of the potential barns say they have mounting concerns about the facilities, especially about the potential for smell.

County commissioners were tasked with either approving or denying the permits Wednesday night however, they instead voted to send the applications back to the planning and zoning commission.

They also requested more information, such as manure management and nutrient management plans, be submitted by the applicants before the commission makes their decisions.

Those plans are estimated to take at least six weeks to compile.

If the conditional use permits are eventually approved, the applicants will then need to apply for building permits. The decision will go to the Department of. Environment & Natural Resources for a hearing.