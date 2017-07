Yankton Edges Harrisburg Behind Wishon

Ethan Wishon came to the plate twice with runners on base and delivered on both occasions in a 6-4 win Wednesday night at Harrisburg in legion baseball. Sam Menke’s RBI single tied the game at 1-1, but Yankton pulled away for the win. Nate Hein also had an RBI double for Yankton.